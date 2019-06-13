The Herald-News Obituaries
JoAnn M. Stukel

JoAnn M. Stukel Obituary
JoAnn M. Stukel

JoAnn M. Stukel (nee Borio), age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

JoAnn is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Brian) Sartorelli, Theresa (Jay) Hambrick, Kenneth Stukel Jr., John Sr. (Carmen) Stukel, Kristine (Joseph) Vaagen and Matt (Heidi) Stukel; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosemary Brennan, Patricia (Jerry) Levandowski and Kay (Roger) Larrick; sister-in-law, Virginia "Tootsie" (the late Francis) Borio; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Stukel (2006); parents, Francis and Rose Mary (nee McCauley) Borio; siblings, Francis Borio and Mary Lou (Harold) Dunbar.

JoAnn's grandchildren were the light of her life, from spoiling them with cookies to being a kindhearted grandma. She found great joy in shopping, never passing up a sale; as well as spending quality time at the casino. She was employed at the Empress Casino in Joliet for many years where she acquired numerous great friends who treated her like family. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of JoAnn's life will begin on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Per JoAnn's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following Mass. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Obituary and tribute wall for JoAnn M. Stukel at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
