JoAnne Marie Mrozek
Born: December 3, 1942; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 30, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 77 of Joliet, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at her home.
Born December 3, 1942 in Joliet, JoAnne Marie was a daughter of Harold Eugene and Mabel Ida (Klett) Shepherd. She was raised and educated in Plainfield, and graduated from Plainfield High School.
JoAnne bartended at Zobel's Tavern in Joliet for more than 30 years, and was a past member of the Raven's Club. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, as well as enjoyed watching NASCAR. JoAnne took pleasure in gardening, and passed her time working crossword puzzles, and most recently scrapbooking family photos. She loved her German Shepherd dogs throughout the years, and leaves behind her puppy, Jessee. Above all, her greatest hobby was being both of a mother and grandmother.
Gone too soon, JoAnne's family has peace knowing that she has been reunited with her late husband Dennis, whom she had a tremendous love for.
Survivors include (9) children: Jeff (Tammy) Browning of Arkansas, Gordon (Paula) Browning of Braidwood, Jim (Kathy) Browning of Joliet, Kris Mrozek and Kim (Dave) Hernandez, both of Joliet, John Stricklin of Braidwood, Jodi Kapper (Bill Nelson) of Dwight, Dennis M. Mrozek, Jr. of Joliet and Leon (Jessica) Mrozek of Minooka; (22) grandchildren; (16) great grandchildren; one sister, Judy Shepherd of Plainfield, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dennis Mrozek, Sr.; one granddaughter in infancy; one brother Don Shepherd; two former husbands: Gordon Browning and Henry Rayburn Stricklin and two faithful canine German Shepherd companions: Casey and Sadie.
A funeral service will be held at Families of Faith Church and Academy, 24466 W. Eames St. (Illinois Route 6) in Channahon on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Joe Pospischil will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Crest Hill, where JoAnne will be laid to rest with her late husband Dennis. Her children will act as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in JoAnne's memory to Cause for Paws.
