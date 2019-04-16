|
Joanne V. Quas (nee Fay)
Joanne V. Quas (nee Fay), age 89 years, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her late residence. Born in Joliet and a life-long resident.
Joanne was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of Stone City Post VFW # 2199. She loved shopping, tending to her flowers and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leno S. Quas; her son, Nicholas G. Quas and her parents, Bernie and Victoria (nee Pesavento) Fay.
Survived by her son, Leno G. Quas; 5 grandchildren, Nick C., Danielle, Christopher, Zachary and Tracy; 5 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Alice, Damian and Jordan.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M.
Pastor Dale Steenhoven officiating.
Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019