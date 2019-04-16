The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Joanne V. Quas (nee Fay), age 89 years, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her late residence. Born in Joliet and a life-long resident.

Joanne was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of Stone City Post VFW # 2199. She loved shopping, tending to her flowers and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband, Leno S. Quas; her son, Nicholas G. Quas and her parents, Bernie and Victoria (nee Pesavento) Fay.

Survived by her son, Leno G. Quas; 5 grandchildren, Nick C., Danielle, Christopher, Zachary and Tracy; 5 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Alice, Damian and Jordan.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M.

Pastor Dale Steenhoven officiating.

Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019
