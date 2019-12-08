The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Joe Coffey

Passed away suddenly, Thursday December 5, 2019 at his home.

Survived by his wife Julia (Curry) Coffey; daughter Katelynn Coffey; son Kyle Coffey; mother Linda Coffey; grandmother Fannie Towry; mother-in-law Judy Curry and two sisters. Numerous family members also survive.

Preceded in death by his father Herman Coffey and father-in-law Joseph Curry.

Born in Harvey, lived in Joliet until moving to Streator, IL.

Funeral Services Tuesday, December 10. 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment St. John Cemetery, Mokena, IL. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
