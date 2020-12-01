Joe E. Payne
Born: August 24, 1937; in Olney, IL
Died: November 26, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 83 of Crest Hill and formerly of Olney, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born August 24, 1937 in Olney, Joe Edward was a son of Joe and Mary (Curtis) Payne. He was raised/educated in Olney and graduated from Olney High School with the class of 1955. Following high school, Joe was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country for two years and served for another four years in the United States Army Reserves. During his time in service, he was recognized for his marksmanship as a sharpshooter (Rifle) and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Joe worked for Stauffer Chemical as an electrician for over thirty years until retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1080, and in his free time enjoyed wood working. Joe was also a firm believer in doing things yourself, so if anything was broken, he would be the one to try and fix it. His most treasured times were always with family, especially his two great-granddaughters. He looked forward to his Sunday visits with his granddaughter and in recent years, her dog Zeke. Buddy, as he was affectionately known to his family, was always there to lend a hand and help you fix a car or work on a house project, give a ride to his grandkids, or cheer on his great-granddaughters on the soccer field. He was an amazing man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over sixty years: Freda (Taylor); children: Brad (the late Donna) Payne and Cindy Offerman; grandchildren: Tabitha Offerman, Taylor (Kevin) Miller, Brandy Payne and Cody (Mari) Payne, great-granddaughters: Jaylin and Kaleigh; brother: Norman (Sharon) Payne; sisters-in-law: Katy, Geraldine, Ann (the late Garry) and Sandy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his dear friend: Bill Holland.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Mary; brothers: Paul Payne and Jack Payne; sister: Mary Louise Payne; mother and father-in-law: Lysander and Alberta Taylor; sister-in-law: Sharon (Toad), and brother-in-law: Charlie.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date and Joe will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where he will receive full military honors for his service.
In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Joe's memory to the American Cancer Society
