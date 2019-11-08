|
Joe M. Davis
Born: September 29, 1940
Died: November 3, 2019
Joe M. Davis was born September 29, 1940 to Mack C. Davis and Eva M. Davis in Cairo, IL. On November 3, 2019, he said, "Lord I'm Coming Home."
Joe accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age, under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Isaac Singleton, Sr. Joe served faithfully, singing in the Choir/Male Chorus, attended Sunday School and was a cheerful Greeter.
He was employed as a Supervisor at Quantum Chemical Corp. for many years. He was a skilled Barber for over 50 years in the Joliet area. His talents extended as a Carpenter and a Mechanic. He had a passion for cooking and keeping his yard manicured with beautiful flowers all around.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Mack C. Davis and Eva M. Davis; his maternal and paternal grandparents; one sister, Joyce M. Davis; one granddaughter, Justinnai M. Davis; three nephews, Steven Davis, Clarence West, Jr. and Damion Davis.
Joe leaves fond memories to his two sons, Brian Davis and Justin (Jamece) Davis; two daughters, Cynthia (William) Bailey and Eunice Dzukey; two sisters, Alice M. (Clarence-deceased) West of Seattle, WA, Barbara J. (Ray-deceased) Williams; two brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Davis and Ronald (Kristen) Davis, all of Joliet, IL; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, greats and cousins. He leaves a special niece, Jodie; who kept him well-groomed like he always kept himself; a special cousin, Rev. Claude (Petrula) Shelby of Champaign, IL; special lifelong friends, Early Deloach, Leroy Stevens and Gregory Warren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, November 11, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Johnathan Mills, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.
