Joe W. McCormick
Joe W. McCormick passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 77 years old.
Survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn McCormick, daughter, Sherri (Michael) Hallmon, son, Darnell Jordan, one sister, Patricia Dale, three brothers, Lloyd (Daisy) Dale, of Memphis, TN. Maurice (Cookie) Dale of Jackson, MS., Gary Wayne (Carolyn) Dale of Snellville, GA.
Preceded in death by his mother, Mertis Wheeler and father, Bernice Donald Dale and step-dad, Sam Wheeler, daughter, Latunia Jones and mother-in-law, Susie Jordan.
Joe retired after 30 years at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet, IL and also was a United States Navy Veteran.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
