The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Brayden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. Brayden Obituary
John A. Brayden

John A. Brayden, of Joliet, passed away at Lemont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Survived by his loving wife of 55 years Phyllis E. Brayden (nee Venske); a daughter, Jayne Brayden; and two sons, Douglas and Paul Brayden. His sister, Florence Brayden.

Preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Brayden; his parents, Robert and Margaret Brayden; a brother, William "Bill" Brayden; and a sister, Elizabeth Gilmore.

John was born in Mulberry, KS. on October 13, 1923. Veteran of the U.S. Army during W.W. II serving in the Pacific Theatre. Former office manager for Barrett's Hardware Co. and bank courier for Naper/U.S. Bank's.

Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park II/Hill of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until services at 11:00 A.M.

For information (815) 744-0022 or ww.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now