John A. Brayden
John A. Brayden, of Joliet, passed away at Lemont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Survived by his loving wife of 55 years Phyllis E. Brayden (nee Venske); a daughter, Jayne Brayden; and two sons, Douglas and Paul Brayden. His sister, Florence Brayden.
Preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Brayden; his parents, Robert and Margaret Brayden; a brother, William "Bill" Brayden; and a sister, Elizabeth Gilmore.
John was born in Mulberry, KS. on October 13, 1923. Veteran of the U.S. Army during W.W. II serving in the Pacific Theatre. Former office manager for Barrett's Hardware Co. and bank courier for Naper/U.S. Bank's.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park II/Hill of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until services at 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019