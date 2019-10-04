|
|
John A. Machak
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, John A. Machak passed away peacefully at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL, following a hard fought battle with pneumonia. Born in Joliet and a lifelong Joliet resident, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and Joliet Catholic High School. John was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran and a life member and past Commander of the American Legion Post #1080. He was the owner and operator of John Machak General Contractor Building and Remodeling. When John wasn't working, he loved playing horseshoes and working in his garden.
He was preceded by his parents, Mike and Barbara (nee Pethrichig) Machak; four brothers; seven sisters; and dear longtime companion, Valeria A. Wilmette (2015).
John is survived by his loving daughter, Rita M. (Ray) Troutman of Lockport; and five sons, Rick (Kathryn) of Ft. Worth, TX, Joe (Sherry) of New Lenox, Bob of Joliet, Jim (Kathleen) of Joliet and Ed Machak of Plainfield. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral Services for John A. Machak will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be MONDAY MORNING, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:15 a.m., at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Manteno Veterans Home, 1 Veteran's Dr, Manteno, IL 60950 or the Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019