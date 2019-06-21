John A. Matejcak



John A. Matejcak, age 97 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Willow Falls Retirement Community with his loving family by his side. Born in Joliet on December 30, 1921. He was a proud US Navy veteran of W.W. II. He retired from Argonne National Laboratory after over 30 years of service.



Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Paul Paulites Senior Group and Rev. Gordon Michels Knights of Columbus Council # 12014. He served as secretary for many years for the First Catholic Slovak Union, St. John the Baptist Lodge Branch # 163.



He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandpa. His past-time and passion was spending many hours in his workshop.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Susan A. (nee Dzurko) Matejcak (1982); his parents, John G. and Mary (nee Hudec) Matejcak; one brother, Joseph (late, Ann) Matejcak; a sister, Cecilia (late, Andy) Partak; an infant sister, Mary and two grandsons, Shawn and Andrew Ambrosini.



Survived by three children, Patricia A. Matejcak, Joan M. (late, Charles "Ski") Malinowski and Cathy S. (Joseph) Wilhelmi; his four grandchildren, Dawn M. Ambrosini, Amy M. Ambrosini, Lisa M. (Greg) Ryan and Joseph R. (Cheryl) Wilhelmi II; his three great-grandchildren, Gregory M. Ryan III, Carter M. Wilhelmi and Noelle E. Ryan; two brothers, Anthony G. (Shirley) Matejcak and Andrew J. (Mary Evelyn) Matejcak; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Visitation for John A. Matejcak will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 beginning at 9:15 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice and would be appreciated.



