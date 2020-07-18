1/1
John Aldus Koerner
1943 - 2020
John Aldus Koerner

Born: August 4, 1943

Died: July 16, 2020

Waffle House lost one of their most faithful customers on Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020. Mr. John Aldus "Yank" Koerner also known as Papa John by his grandchildren. age 76, a residence of Rocky Face, Georgia, for the last 30 years. He was born in Joliet, Illinois, on August 4, 1943 to James E. Sr. and Gertrude Thomas Koerner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James E. Koerner, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

John graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1961. His love of taking things apart and putting them back together started at a very early age and he became the best mechanic ever. Former owner of All Motor Parts and JB Marine. His love of cars and trucks found him driving a wrecker for Supreme Auto Body in Joliet and a career as an over the road semi truck driver. As a teen he took his car to the Oswego drag strip and even won trophies.

He is survived by his wife, Joelyn Hayes Koerner of the residence; sister, Donna Rothlisberger of Lockport, IL; sons, James Koerner, Scott Koerner of Illinois; stepdaughters, Danielle Baldridge and Doug Holt, Jodi and Orville Stuckey, Brandi and Gary Robertson; grandchildren, Jordan Baldridge, Shea Baldridge, Cam Baldridge, Taylor Woods, Nick Woods, Kenley Woods, Wyatt Stuckey, Kayden Stuckey, Reid Robertson, Jessica Robertson; great grandchildren, Gabriel Cade and River; many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Service to celebrate the life of Mr. John Aldus "Yank" Koerner will be held Sunday July 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Ronald Guffey officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunagan Cemetery with Randy Dillard, Perry Baker, David Leonard, Cam Baldridge, Nick Woods, Jerry Baldridge and Country serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
