Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Juliet's Italian Restaurant
205 Chicago Street
Joliet, IL
John Angelo Nudo

John Angelo Nudo Obituary
John Angelo Nudo

John Angelo Nudo - of New Lenox died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. Aged 76 years.

Preceded in death by his second wife Kathryn; John is survived by his son, Kyle Nudo of Los Angeles, California and his brother and sister-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews.

There shall be a private interment of his remains at the Maplewood Cemetery in New Lenox, Illinois.

There will be a casual gathering of friends held on Sunday, March 8th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Juliet's Italian Restaurant at 205 Chicago street Joliet IL, 60432
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020
