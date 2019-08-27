|
John Anthony Cielenski Jr.
John Anthony Cielenski Jr., age 56 of Lockport, passed away August 22, 2019. John was born in Chicago and raised in Hinsdale. He attended Hinsdale Central High School and graduated in 1981. John went on to earn his bachelor's degree at the University of West Florida where he played baseball at the collegiate level. John worked as the Lockport Township Highway Commissioner. He was the past president of the Lockport Boys Baseball Team. He coached the Lockport Junior Porters Wrestling Club and the Homer Stallions Football Program for over 10 years. He also coached the Illinois Crush Baseball Team for four years. John was an active and loved member of the Lockport Community.
John is survived by his beloved wife Sharee (nee Robbins); his loving children Anthony, Trevor, Justine, and Dylon; his dear parents John Sr. and Jean (nee Partyka); siblings Georgia (Scott) Roeming and Lora (Stephen) Collins; nieces and nephews Adam (Daley) Collins, Austin (Elizabeth) Collins, Ryan Roeming, Jessica (Ben) Smith, Claudia Robbins, and Adam DeMercurio, great-nephews Mason Dohm, Matthew Collins; Austin Smith, and great-niece Alexis Smith; father-in-law Neil Robbins; and brother-in-law Doug (Angela) Robbins.
"John touched more children's lives in 10 years than 10 coaches in 30 years." Quoted by a dear friend.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2019