John Anthony Palmer
John Anthony Palmer, age 42, died suddenly from a major coronary incident due to a drug overdose on Monday, November 9, 2020.
John was a lifelong Bolingbrook resident until moving to Elwood in 2004. He graduated from Bolingbrook High School in 1996 and was a co-captain of the sophomore soccer team. He was an excellent soccer player in his youth and teen years. As an adult he loved to cook and held numerous jobs and was an excellent euchre player winning numerous tournaments. John was loved by family and friends, especially his girlfriend Clare Field. He will be greatly miss by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother Carol J. (nee Conte) Palmer, his paternal grandparents Kenneth (Helen) Palmer and Louise Palmer and his maternal grandparents John and Vivian Conti.
Survived by his father Kenneth E. Palmer, sisters Betsy (Adam) Burnett and Margo Cox, uncles Thomas (Marilyn) Palmer and Rick (Susan) Ollis, nieces and nephews Micaiah (Amanda) Burnett, Winter Burnett, David Burnett and Emily Burnett and cousins Brian Palmer, Michael Palmer and Christy (Dave) Kulczycki.
A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-3:00 P.M. An informal time of sharing will take place at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to a drug related treatment center of your choice would be most appreciated.
