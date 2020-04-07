|
John W. Azman
John W. "Jack" Azman, age 86, passed away on March 29, 2020 in Plainfield IL surrounded by the love of his family.
Jack was proceeded in death by his parents John & Christine Azman (Pruss), wife Catherine (Hewitt), infant son Joseph, brother Jerome, sister-in-law Brenda, sister-in-law Mary Lou Carlson (Hewitt), brother-in-law Fred Carlson, and grandson Nicholas Bolek.
Survived by his children Jill (Don) Maxwell of Indiana, John (Jaime) Azman of Michigan, Mike (Carola) Azman of Germany, Traci (Jim) Bolek of Ohio, Scott Azman of Illinois, along with 14 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Gene) Ivnik and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was a graduate of Lewis University where he was a member of the baseball & basketball teams.
Jack was a military veteran and after serving he was a career employee of the Joliet Herald News where he worked as Advertising Director. For those who remember, he was "Mr. Want Ad", entertaining local kids with his magic show. He also served as a member of the local Kiwanis Club, and volunteered with Special Olympics.
The family will hold a private service at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In memory of John, donations can be made in his name to the or the .
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020