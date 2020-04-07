Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Azman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Azman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Azman Obituary
John W. Azman

John W. "Jack" Azman, age 86, passed away on March 29, 2020 in Plainfield IL surrounded by the love of his family.

Jack was proceeded in death by his parents John & Christine Azman (Pruss), wife Catherine (Hewitt), infant son Joseph, brother Jerome, sister-in-law Brenda, sister-in-law Mary Lou Carlson (Hewitt), brother-in-law Fred Carlson, and grandson Nicholas Bolek.

Survived by his children Jill (Don) Maxwell of Indiana, John (Jaime) Azman of Michigan, Mike (Carola) Azman of Germany, Traci (Jim) Bolek of Ohio, Scott Azman of Illinois, along with 14 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Gene) Ivnik and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was a graduate of Lewis University where he was a member of the baseball & basketball teams.

Jack was a military veteran and after serving he was a career employee of the Joliet Herald News where he worked as Advertising Director. For those who remember, he was "Mr. Want Ad", entertaining local kids with his magic show. He also served as a member of the local Kiwanis Club, and volunteered with Special Olympics.

The family will hold a private service at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In memory of John, donations can be made in his name to the or the .
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -