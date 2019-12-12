The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
John B. Ashton

John B. Ashton Obituary
John B. Ashton

John B. Ashton, age 96, passed away peacefully December 7, 2019. He is survived by his two children William (Darlene) Ashton and Barbara Ashton; grandchildren James W. (Julie) Ashton and David (Jillian) Ashton; great-grandchildren Jacob, Jared, Tripp and Kali Ashton and one great grandchild on the way.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Jean B. (Baldwin) Ashton, parents Rollin & Helen Ashton and one brother Rollin B. Ashton.

Jack served as a Navy diver during World War II. He later worked at Hufford and Washington Junior High Schools as a shop teacher. He also managed family farms. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their retirement.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment West Big Rock Cemetery, Hinckley, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice in John's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
