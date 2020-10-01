1/1
John Banda
John Banda

John "Ty-nee" Banda, age 34, a lifelong Joliet/Plainfield resident passed tragically Saturday morning September 26, 2020. He was born June 13, 1986 to Margarita (nee Serrato) and John Banda. He graduated with the class of 2004 at Plainfield South High School. John was employed by Prairie Creek Grainery for several years.

In addition to his loving parents, Margarita and John, he is also survived by his daughters, Laylah and Briella; his brother Manuel (Jessica) Banda; three nieces, Miah, Aaliyah and Sabryna Banda; grandmother, Margarita Serrato-Lopez; aunts and uncles, Maria (Jesus) Gonzalez, Max Banda, Jr., Joe, Jose Angel, Frankie, Alice, Rosie and Maria Banda. Numerous cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jesus C. Serrato; paternal grandparents, Maria Elisa and Max Banda, Sr.; four uncles, Francisco and Jesus Serrato; Safarino and Jesse Banda.

John, a loving and devoted single Dad, simply cherished his daughters. He would do anything for them and will be remembered as a strong and steady influence in their lives.

Ty-nee was a car enthusiast who took great pride in every detail of his automobiles. He was most proud of the awards he earned at shows over the years as his efforts were worth every bit of sweat equity he put in ensuring his vehicles were absolutely show-ready.

Visitation for John Banda will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
