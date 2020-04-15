|
John Benedict Gabriel
Born: January 14, 1979
Died: April 10, 2020
John Benedict Gabriel, Age 41 of Crest Hill, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born January 14, 1979, John is a son of Joseph and the late Joan (Yoesle) Gabriel. He was raised and educated in Crest Hill and graduated from Lockport Township High School with the class of 1997. John would spend his free time at the South Wilmington Sportsmen's Club where he was a member. He also loved to work out and spend time with friends and family. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Courtney Gabriel; step-daughter: Jena; daughter: Samantha; sons: Drake and Gage; father: Joseph Gabriel; sister: Joann (Jerry) Baker; brother: Joe (Maria) Gabriel; paternal grandmother: Evelyn Gabriel; numerous nieces and nephews; goddaughter: Allison Venckauskas, and mother of his children: Rheanon Ruby.
John is preceded in death by his mother: Joan; sister: Jennifer Gabriel; paternal grandfather: Gordan Gabriel, and maternal grandparents: Bernice and Fred Yoesle.
Per John's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
He will be laid to rest with his sister, Jennifer in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Romeoville at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020