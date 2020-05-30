John C. Gura Jr.
John C. Gura Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.
John is survived by his loving wife; two sons; and five grandchildren.
John was a proud United States Army veteran.
Per John's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and services have been held privately.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.