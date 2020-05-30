John C. Gura Jr.
John C. Gura Jr.

John C. Gura Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.

John is survived by his loving wife; two sons; and five grandchildren.

John was a proud United States Army veteran.

Per John's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and services have been held privately. Obituary and tribute wall for John C. Gura Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
