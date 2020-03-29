Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hibner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Hibner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Hibner Obituary
John C. Hibner

John C. Hibner - passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Age 81.

Survived by his loving wife of 30 years Deborah Hibner, his children Justine (Dean) Sing, John W. Hibner, step-children Edward Rittof, Donald Rittof and Jennifer (Brian) Kursell; grandchildren Jacqueline (Josh) Vert, Hillary (Chris) Minor, Andrew Sing, Lexie Sing, Ashley Sing, Allison Sing, Caden Kursell, great-grandchildren Connor, Jullian and Elliot Vert and Alton Minor. His sisters Barb Bishop, Linda (Peter) Doran and brother Daniel Hibner. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Lorraine Hibner.

John retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Thomas Steel.

John loved horses, spending time on his motorcycle and fishing.

Special thanks to Rock Run-MC and their caring staff, and the Joliet Area Hospice.

Private family services will be held. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to River of Life Lutheran Church, Channahon, IL. or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -