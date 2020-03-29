|
|
John C. Hibner
John C. Hibner - passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Age 81.
Survived by his loving wife of 30 years Deborah Hibner, his children Justine (Dean) Sing, John W. Hibner, step-children Edward Rittof, Donald Rittof and Jennifer (Brian) Kursell; grandchildren Jacqueline (Josh) Vert, Hillary (Chris) Minor, Andrew Sing, Lexie Sing, Ashley Sing, Allison Sing, Caden Kursell, great-grandchildren Connor, Jullian and Elliot Vert and Alton Minor. His sisters Barb Bishop, Linda (Peter) Doran and brother Daniel Hibner. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Lorraine Hibner.
John retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Thomas Steel.
John loved horses, spending time on his motorcycle and fishing.
Special thanks to Rock Run-MC and their caring staff, and the Joliet Area Hospice.
Private family services will be held. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to River of Life Lutheran Church, Channahon, IL. or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020