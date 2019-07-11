John Charles Lavezzi



Born: June 22, 1940



Died: July 9, 2019



John Charles Lavezzi, age 79, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Heritage Health with his family by his side.



John was born on June 22, 1940 in Chicago, IL. to Douglas V. and Florence P. (nee Heck) Lavezzi. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He married Carol Barth on December 13, 1963 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mokena. He was a plumbing contractor and owned and operated Lavezzi Plumbing Inc. for 45 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #796, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was also a longtime member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City. John was a proud sponsor of the Lavezzi Plumbing Softball Team for many years. He enjoyed piloting his own plane, boating and water sports. He and Carol became "Snowbirds" and spent their winters in Florida.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; daughters Wendy (fianc Michael McLaren) Lavezzi of FL., Susan (Scott) Glauner of IN., and Christy (Eric) Ely of TN.; sons Michael Lavezzi of Diamond and Nick (fianc Faith Christensen) of Braidwood; three grandchildren Kaitlyn Lavezzi, Lola Lavezzi and Adeline Ely; sisters Florence (the late Glenn) Bisping of New Lenox and Dorothy (James) Rys of Rockdale and brothers William (Caryl) Lavezzi of S.C., and Douglas (Laurel) Lavezzi of New Lenox. Also surviving are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Florence Lavezzi and his grandsons Joseph and Virgil Lavezzi.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the New Hope Presbyterian Church of Coal City or the .



Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm. until 8:00 pm. at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416.



Funeral service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at the New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 North Garfield Street, Coal City, IL. 60416. with Pastor Mark Hughey officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the funeral service also at the church.



Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



Ferrari Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.



Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com Published in The Herald-News on July 11, 2019