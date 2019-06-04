|
|
John C. Vigna
Age 69, of Morris, IL, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. Born October 30, 1949 to the late James B. and Lillian Rose (nee Smith) Vigna. He loved yardwork, hunting, fishing, and working as an asphalt laborer. Surviving are one son, John "Mike" Vigna of Morris/Plainfield, IL; and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death was his sister, Marie Voyles; and brother, James Vigna. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, Morris. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019