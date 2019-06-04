The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vigna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Vigna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Vigna Obituary
John C. Vigna

Age 69, of Morris, IL, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. Born October 30, 1949 to the late James B. and Lillian Rose (nee Smith) Vigna. He loved yardwork, hunting, fishing, and working as an asphalt laborer. Surviving are one son, John "Mike" Vigna of Morris/Plainfield, IL; and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death was his sister, Marie Voyles; and brother, James Vigna. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, Morris. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory

401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336

www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now