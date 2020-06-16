John Carey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
john carey

Of Minooka passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Belleville, IL the son of Gloria (nee Sadowski) and Michael Carey.

Loving Husband of 19 years to Lucia (nee Pecora); Proud Father of Alyssa (James) Larkin and Michael Carey; Adored "Papa" of Dominic, Jaxon and Melody Larkin; Big Brother of Michelle "Shell" Carey; Dear Son in law of Beverly and the late John Pecora; Fond Brother in Law of D'Anna (Jonathan) Pope and Gina (Dave) Krejci; Cherished Uncle to Giavanna, Adrianna, Vanessa and Dominic. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear Friends also survive.

Preceded in death by his beloved "Nanny" Mary Sadowski and Father in Law, John Pecora.

John was a much loved and respected mentor to so many, he was an enthusiastic Baseball and Wrestling Coach who will be remembered with great affection.

He was a righteous man who truly was his Brother's Keeper.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Minooka, IL Tuesday, June 16, 2020for immediate family only. Cremation Rites will be accorded following Mass.

For those wishing to leave lasting memorials, The Carey Family is asking that you please consider gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as John was a faithful supporter of that foundation.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00 Pm until 8:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is also required at the Funeral Home. Maximum occupancy of 10 people in the Funeral Home at a time.

For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved