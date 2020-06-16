john carey
Of Minooka passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Belleville, IL the son of Gloria (nee Sadowski) and Michael Carey.
Loving Husband of 19 years to Lucia (nee Pecora); Proud Father of Alyssa (James) Larkin and Michael Carey; Adored "Papa" of Dominic, Jaxon and Melody Larkin; Big Brother of Michelle "Shell" Carey; Dear Son in law of Beverly and the late John Pecora; Fond Brother in Law of D'Anna (Jonathan) Pope and Gina (Dave) Krejci; Cherished Uncle to Giavanna, Adrianna, Vanessa and Dominic. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear Friends also survive.
Preceded in death by his beloved "Nanny" Mary Sadowski and Father in Law, John Pecora.
John was a much loved and respected mentor to so many, he was an enthusiastic Baseball and Wrestling Coach who will be remembered with great affection.
He was a righteous man who truly was his Brother's Keeper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Minooka, IL Tuesday, June 16, 2020for immediate family only. Cremation Rites will be accorded following Mass.
For those wishing to leave lasting memorials, The Carey Family is asking that you please consider gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as John was a faithful supporter of that foundation.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00 Pm until 8:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is also required at the Funeral Home. Maximum occupancy of 10 people in the Funeral Home at a time.
For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Of Minooka passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Belleville, IL the son of Gloria (nee Sadowski) and Michael Carey.
Loving Husband of 19 years to Lucia (nee Pecora); Proud Father of Alyssa (James) Larkin and Michael Carey; Adored "Papa" of Dominic, Jaxon and Melody Larkin; Big Brother of Michelle "Shell" Carey; Dear Son in law of Beverly and the late John Pecora; Fond Brother in Law of D'Anna (Jonathan) Pope and Gina (Dave) Krejci; Cherished Uncle to Giavanna, Adrianna, Vanessa and Dominic. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear Friends also survive.
Preceded in death by his beloved "Nanny" Mary Sadowski and Father in Law, John Pecora.
John was a much loved and respected mentor to so many, he was an enthusiastic Baseball and Wrestling Coach who will be remembered with great affection.
He was a righteous man who truly was his Brother's Keeper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Minooka, IL Tuesday, June 16, 2020for immediate family only. Cremation Rites will be accorded following Mass.
For those wishing to leave lasting memorials, The Carey Family is asking that you please consider gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as John was a faithful supporter of that foundation.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00 Pm until 8:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is also required at the Funeral Home. Maximum occupancy of 10 people in the Funeral Home at a time.
For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.