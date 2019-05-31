John Corzan



Born: July 26th, 1930; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 19, 2019; in San Marcos, TX



John Corzan passed away following a lengthy decline on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in San Marcos Texas at the age of 88.



John was born on July 26th, 1930 in Joliet Illinois to Thomas and Theresa Corzan. John loved his wife, and lifelong partner, Beverly. He was a retired Teamster and served our country as a US Marine. John was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Theresa, his sister Julie Elkins and brother Thomas Corzan.



John leaves behind his doting wife, Beverly, his son John M. Corzan and his daughter Rose Shamonski. He presence will also be missed by his grandchildren Celeste Corzan, Spencer Corzan, Jessica and John Vahl, Joe and Lisa Shamonski and Angie Shamonski as well as his great-grandchildren Ayla and Elayna. He also leaves behind his siblings; Mary Myers, Martha Peterson, Sylvia Corzan and Carl Corzan as well as his many friends and brothers at the VFW and Disable American Veterans.



A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am, Kyle United Methodist Church, 408 W Lockhart St, Kyle, Texas. A Recessional with the Patriot Rides will escort John to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas for Interment of his cremated remains with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW, AMVETS, Kyle United Methodist Church and KASZ building funds.



Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200 Published in The Herald-News on May 31, 2019