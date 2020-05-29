John D. Eigenheer Jr.
John D. Eigenheer, Jr.

John D. Eigenheer, Jr. - passed away suddenly, Monday, May 25, 2020. Age 49 years.

Survived by his son Aaron Miller, granddaughter Skylar Miller, his mother Rose Eigenheer and grandfather Eldor F. Kasten.

Preceded in death by his grandmother Mildred R. Kasten (May 26, 2020), his daughter Jean Eigenheer (March 25, 2020) and his father John D. Eigenheer, Sr. (2015)

Private cremation services were held. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
