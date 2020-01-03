|
|
John D. Wallace
John D. Wallace age 89, passed away January 1, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A longtime resident of Romeoville, John was an active member of the Mason's and Shriners, the Hampton Park S.A.C club, and the Lockport American Legion Post 18.
John is survived by his loving children; Elizabeth (Dan) Panter, Rachel Wallace, Charles (Laurel) Wallace, James (significant other Amy Whennen) Wallace, John (Rhonda) Wallace II, Joseph (Kimberly) Wallace, and Dorothy Wallace. John was also survived by his 14 cherished grandchildren, and his many beloved great-grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his adored wife Joan Wallace, and his parents John and Martha Wallace.
Memorial visitation will be held at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations in John's memory to (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). John's Cremains to be inurned with Military Honors privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020