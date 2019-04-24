John David Uedelhofen



John "Jack" David Uedelhofen, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home.



Born July 12, 1929 and raised in Joliet, he was a lifelong resident. Graduate of Farragut Grade School and Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1949. He attended Lewis University.



Jack was a proud Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict in the 1st Marine Airwing, Marine Air Group 16 and Marine Air Group 15 at El Toro. He was the previous owner of Modern Burial Vault Company, A&W on East Cass Street and HEY! Hot Dog on Ruby Street. Jack was a 69-year member of Joliet Elks Lodge #296, and lifetime member of Cantigny Post VFW #367. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.



Survived by his children, Ann Marie (Howard C.) Joondeph, M.D. of Rochester, MI and Burke John "B.J." (Mari Lynnae) Uedelhofen; grandson, Logan James Uedelhofen all of Shorewood. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cele (nee Burke); his parents, Joseph Sr. and Eleanor Juel (nee Walkey) Uedelhofen and a brother, Joseph Uedelhofen Jr.



The family would like to thank many dear friends for their kindness, concern and prayers.



Per Jack's wishes, a Mass of Christian burial will be private, followed by Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.



