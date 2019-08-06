The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
1962 - 2019
John Doyle Obituary
John Doyle

John Doyle, age 57, of Joliet, passed away at home on Friday, August 2, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born April 10, 1962 in Evergreen Park, IL he was the son of the late William Joseph and Marie (nee Block) Doyle. He was a graduate of Moraine Valley Community College and worked as a nuclear operator for the Exelon Dresden Generating Station.

John was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where he served many years as an usher. He was also a member of the Moran Athletic Club, the Cheney Progressive Club, and the South Side Civic Club. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, loved playing golf and riding his Harley Davidsons. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Suzanne (nee Walsh) Doyle of Joliet; his two children, Matthew John (Lydia) Doyle of Elm Grove, WI, and Erin (Josh) Pizer of Minooka; six grandchildren, John, Wendy, Nellie and Frederick Doyle and Evelyn and Caroline Pizer; brother, William (the late Betty) Doyle of Centennial, CO; sisters, Mary (Herb) O'Connor of Homer Glen, and Jean (Jeff) Graves of Worth.

He was also a Beloved Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for John Doyle will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. At the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
