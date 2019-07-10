|
|
John Edward McCutcheon
John Edward McCutcheon, age 62 of Bourbonnais, IL., passed away Sunday July 7, 2019.
Loving father of Melissa (Mariusz) Sedacki, Brenda McCutcheon and John Robert McCutcheon; cherished grandfather of Nathan Matuszewski Jr.; fond brother of Cheryl (Greg) Trunk, Robert (Marlene) McCutcheon, Karen (Roger) Hill and the late Thomas (Denise) McCutcheon; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. with funeral service Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on July 10, 2019