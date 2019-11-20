The Herald-News Obituaries
John F. Boyer

John F. Boyer Obituary
John F. Boyer

Age 93, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his by family at his side.

Survived by one sister Betty Shapiro; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Helen M. (Roderich) Boyer; parents Marion and Vera Boyer; one brother George S. (Diane) Boyer and one sister Virginia (Bill) VanMeter.

Born in Joliet, lived in Elwood for 60 years until moving to Shorewood three years ago.

Retired from Commonwealth Edison. Member of Elwood Masonic Lodge #919 A.F. & A.M. and a former volunteer with the Elwood Fire Department. John enjoyed spending winter in Naples, FL.

Private Funeral Services were held Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 20, 2019
