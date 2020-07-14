John F. Caithamer
Born: May 6, 1934
Died: July 11, 2020
John F. "Jack" Caithamer, age 86, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield since 1998, former longtime resident of Berwyn, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie C. Caithamer (nee Lasecki ), whom he married November 9, 1957 and who preceded him in death on May 26, 2008, loving father of Maryann Chiappetta, Teresa (Joe) Tinoco, Rita (Tom) Riha, Alice Caithamer, Greg Caithamer, Jim (Linda) Caithamer, Marge (Wally) Karlinski, Peter Caithamer and Angela (Mark) Carlson, the late Tom Caithamer and the late Jack Caithamer; cherished grandfather of Nick (Marta) Chiappetta and Sarah Mastny; Colleen (Bruce) Klosa, Mike Blanchard, Jim Blanchard, Samantha Tinoco and Alyssa Tinoco; Cathy (Paul) Hayes, Paul Riha, Jennifer (James) Wood and Elizabeth Riha; Joseph (Sara) Malik; Tommy Caithamer; Kristy (Clay) Johnson and Jimmy Caithamer; Zak Karlinski, Jeremy Karlinski and Becky Karlinski; Jessica Tugman, Alexandra Tugman and Jacklyn Tugman; great-grandfather of Bruce Klosa, Brooke Klosa, Brianna Klosa and Brandon Klosa; Chloe Morelli; Michael Hayes; Colin Chiappetta; Audrey Riha; Natalie, Matthew and Jacob Wood; Sterling Malik, devoted son of the late John and Eleanor Caithamer, dear brother of the late Kenneth (Madeleine) Caithhamer and the late Eleanor (the late Edward) Molik, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
John grew up on Chicago's West Side, was a graduate of Harrison High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the Berwyn Police Department from 1965-1984, first as a patrolman and later serving as Chief of Police. John also owned and operated Caithamer & Sons, a tuckpointing business.
John was a former member of St. Leonard Catholic Church in Berwyn and a current member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Romeoville, IL. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was a talented carpenter.
Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, 2:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL (corner of Routes 30 & 59).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 10:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr, Romeoville, IL 60446 .
Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org
or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
or by phone at 1-(855)-619-HERO (4376).
