John Fisher
John "Jack" "Jocko" Fisher
Age 83 of Joliet, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
Born October 10, 1936 in Joliet, Jack was a son of Frank and Claire (O'Mara) Fisher. He attended high school in Braidwood until enlisting and proudly serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. During his time in the Navy, Jack found his passion which was cooking. He worked as a cook for several entities including Stateville, Joliet Correctional Center, several nursing homes and meals on wheels. Jack was also the proud owner of Fisher's Bakery and Pizzeria. His ultimate love though was always his family. Jack was a devoted husband, proud father and doting grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Mammosser) Fisher; children: Joseph, John, Jeremy and Jacalyn; brother, James (Vivian) Fisher; special niece and nephews, Steve Polentas, Lisa (Ron) Fee and John Cassineri; grandchildren: Sadie and Jax, Jayelan, Caitlyn, Emma and Matthew, Anastasia and Aletta and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Claire and sister, Mary Kathleen Berrl.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Jack's wishes, following the visitation, cremation rites will be accorded.
A celebration of Jack's life will continue on Friday, December 13, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel beginning at 9:20 a.m., then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood where full military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family and they will be disbursed to charities per Jack's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family and they will be disbursed to charities per Jack's wishes.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019