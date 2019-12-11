The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fisher


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fisher Obituary
John Fisher

John "Jack" "Jocko" Fisher

Age 83 of Joliet, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Born October 10, 1936 in Joliet, Jack was a son of Frank and Claire (O'Mara) Fisher. He attended high school in Braidwood until enlisting and proudly serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. During his time in the Navy, Jack found his passion which was cooking. He worked as a cook for several entities including Stateville, Joliet Correctional Center, several nursing homes and meals on wheels. Jack was also the proud owner of Fisher's Bakery and Pizzeria. His ultimate love though was always his family. Jack was a devoted husband, proud father and doting grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Mammosser) Fisher; children: Joseph, John, Jeremy and Jacalyn; brother, James (Vivian) Fisher; special niece and nephews, Steve Polentas, Lisa (Ron) Fee and John Cassineri; grandchildren: Sadie and Jax, Jayelan, Caitlyn, Emma and Matthew, Anastasia and Aletta and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Claire and sister, Mary Kathleen Berrl.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Per Jack's wishes, following the visitation, cremation rites will be accorded.

A celebration of Jack's life will continue on Friday, December 13, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel beginning at 9:20 a.m., then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood where full military honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family and they will be disbursed to charities per Jack's wishes.

Obituary and tribute wall for Jack at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -