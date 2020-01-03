The Herald-News Obituaries
John Fodero Sr.


1943 - 2019
John Fodero Sr. Obituary
John Fodero, Sr

Born: September 10, 1943; in Cicero, IL

Died: December 30, 2019; in Salem, IL

John Fodero Sr, age 76 of Salem passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at his home.

John was born on September 10, 1943 in Cicero, Illinois to John and Victoria (Pennuto) Fodero. He married Tressie (Lynn) Fodero on August 17, 1963 in Joliet, Illinois and she survives in Salem.

Survivors include his wife, a son, John Fodero Jr.; daughter, Andrea Williams and husband Jeff of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Andrea Fodero; great grandson, Carter; siblings, Jean Jepsen and husband Jerry, Dominic Fodero and wife Sandy, Belle Looman and husband Ben, Vickie Stainback and husband Dale, Jim Fodero; siblings in-law, Helen Clark and husband Rudy, Ted "Lucky" Lynn, and Mary Lynn.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lynn Ann Fodero, a sister, Delores Berg, and a brother in-law: Gilford "Butch" Lynn Jr.

John was a body and fender man and owner of Southside Auto Body in Sarasota, FL.

There will be no public services per Johns request. Rogers- Atkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online obituary information can be found at RogersAtkinsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020
