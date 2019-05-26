John H. Horrigan



John H. Horrigan - 94, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of May 16, 2019. Born on December 30, 1924, he was one of three children born to Owen P. Horrigan and Eleanor (Hurley) Horrigan. Raised and educated in Joliet, he attended St. Raymond's Grade School, where he was a star basketball player, and a graduate Joliet Catholic High School (Class of 1942). He was also a valued member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, (attended by all eight of his children).



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy one day prior to his eighteenth birthday in 1942 and served honorably in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Upon his discharge he continued his education at the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a B.S. in 1948, and an MBA from University of Wisconsin.



Marrying his high school sweetheart Margaret Irene Dailey in 1949, John and Marge raised their eight children in Joliet and enjoyed sixty joy-filled years of marriage until Marge's passing in 2009.



John began his career at the 1st National Bank of Chicago, became a junior vice-president of loans at the Continental Bank in Chicago, eventually joining the Beverly Bank as a senior vice-president. After over 25 years in banking he switched gears and worked at a variety of local insurance firms before retiring to devout his full attention to Joliet Catholic High and Notre Dame football games, as well as enjoying the company of his grandchildren.



Possessed with an abundance of confidence and a somewhat blithe spirit, he glided through life almost effortlessly. Free of worry and with an unceasingly pleasant demeanor, he enjoyed nearly perfect health for most of his long life. And throughout his many years, no matter the situation, he always managed to remain unscathed by the vagaries of life and the whims of fate. Blessed with good luck, he missed the first day of his high school summer job at the Joliet Army Ammunitions Plant to attend his high school graduation and avoided by one day, the deadly explosion of June 6, 1942. Perpetually optimistic, he rarely raised his voice or displayed a temper when faced with the seemingly infinite shenanigans and lapses of judgment made by his children and grandchildren. At most, his response to the gravest offenses made would be a harsh uttering of "Jeez, what are you doing!"



John was preceded in death by his parents, Owen P. and Eleanor M. Horrigan, his wife, Margaret Dailey Horrigan (2009), son Patrick Horrigan (1991), grandson Eliot Horrigan (2001), daughter, Margaret Christopher Schmitz (2012), brother James Owen Horrigan (2011) and sister Eleanore M. Adams (2012).



He is survived by six children, Peter, William, Anne (Amy Szczepaniak), Betsey (Tim) Carlin, Stephen and Kate (Doug) Mohundro; daughter-in-law Betsy Hollister Dvorak; eleven grandchildren, Amanda (Keith) Gregory, Nina (William) Manley, Benjamin (Nicole) Horrigan, Ellen (R.D.) McCabe, Zoe (Don) Lindstrom, Catherine Lowry, Casey (Kailee) Lowry, Patrick Lowry, Thomas Christopher, Gabriel Christopher and Courtney (Dean) Cruea; step-grandchildren Adam and Jake (Amanda) Mohundro; Johanna, Michael, Kimberly, Patrick, and Samantha Carlin; and ten great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice for their outstanding care.



Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, May 30th at 10:00 A.M. Private Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 9:30 A.M until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019