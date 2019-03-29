John H. Wiker



John "Jack" H. Wiker, age 60, of Serena, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, following complications after open heart surgery. Born on July 17, 1958 in North Charleroi, PA, he was the son of the late William and Aileen (nee Hammons) Wiker. Jack graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, and was a brilliant and accomplished mechanical engineer and inventor. He lived and breathed tinkering and fixing things; he dreamed in mathematical equations. Jack enjoyed building model rockets, computers, "inventive" cooking beer and exploring virtual reality technology. He was endlessly kind, fair to a fault and the funniest man his family has ever known. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, that he loved so much.



Jack is survived by the love of his life, his fianc , Karen Mikkelsen; daughters, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Bradley, Lianne (Mitchell) Hedditch, Melissa (Joshua) Shimizu and Denalynn Silkey; five grandchildren, Finn and Geneva Bradley, Gavin, Dylan, Jason Shimizu and one expected in July baby boy Hedditch; brothers, William "Bill" and Robert "Bob" (Rhonda) Wiker; and sister, Aileen "Snook" Stromeyer. Many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Jack Wiker will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 until Sharing of Memories at 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Jack's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be held privately in Pennsylvania at a later date.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019