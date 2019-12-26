|
|
JOHN HICKMAN IV
Born: January 2, 1949
Died: December 14, 2019
John Hickman IV was born on January 2, 1949 in Carbondale, IL to the late Dr. John Hickman III and Janetta Hickman. John passed away peacefully December 14, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center with his sister, Debbie and nephew, Justin by his side.
John attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism.
John was always involved with the Hickman family business which is Jan's Ltd. that included an antique shop, a beauty salon, and clothing boutique.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Janetta Hickman; maternal and parental grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John leaves to cherish his memories: his sisters, Debbie (Judge Raymond) Bolden and Clair Holmes; nephew, Justin McLurkin; nieces, Kimberly Wright (David) and Christell Holmes; great-nieces, Sydney, Caitlin and Emerson; great-nephew, Elliott; and great-great-niece, Chirsten. He also leaves his double cousins, Olivia, Antoinette June and Sheila; numerous other cousins and their families, along with close friends, Scott Lee and Robert Phillips.
Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 337 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life service at 11:00 AM, Father William G. Dewan, Pastor, officiating.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019