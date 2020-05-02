John J. Balek
John J. Balek

John J. Balek, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (née Soliman), and his parents, John and Mary (née Pokorny).

He is survived by his five children, Charles (Elfi), Robert (fiancé Valerie), Elaine (Don) Meredith, Paul (Jane), and Thomas (Lisa), his thirteen grand children, and his special friend Betty Morgan and her children.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100, or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
