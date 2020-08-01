John J. Balek
John J. Balek, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (née Soliman), and his parents, John and Mary (née Pokorny).
He is survived by his five children, Charles (Elfi), Robert (fiancé Valerie), Elaine (Don) Meredith, Paul (Jane), and Thomas (Lisa), his thirteen grandchildren, and his special friend, Betty Morgan and her children.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Sreet, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
