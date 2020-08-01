1/
John J. Balek
John J. Balek

John J. Balek, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (née Soliman), and his parents, John and Mary (née Pokorny).

He is survived by his five children, Charles (Elfi), Robert (fiancé Valerie), Elaine (Don) Meredith, Paul (Jane), and Thomas (Lisa), his thirteen grandchildren, and his special friend, Betty Morgan and her children.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Sreet, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100, or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
AUG
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
AUG
3
Inurnment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
