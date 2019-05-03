john Joseph Cammack



John Joseph Cammack, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. John was born January 21, 1939 in Oak Lawn, IL and raised by his loving parents on a farm in Palos Heights where John learned the value of hard work and loving service to others. John proudly served in the United States Army prior to his marriage to his wife of 54 years, Arlene. Together they raised three sons, instilling in them his values, love for others, and faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He lives on through his sons, their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as they perpetuate John's legacy through professional and personal service to their communities and the cohesive nature of their family bond.



John served the Lord Jesus Christ as a deacon and elder of the Oak Forest Baptist Temple for many years. He brought hundreds of children and their families to a saving knowledge of God's grace through his efforts as a church bus captain. John enjoyed animals, especially horses, as he competed in rodeos as a youth and into his 60's, riding bare back broncos. His love for others and for his family was purpose for which John lived. John accomplished many things in this life and stood proud of his legacy when he went to meet his Lord.



He is survived by his beloved wife Arlene (nee Widmer) Cammack; three devoted sons, Steven (Sherry) Cammack of Joliet, Scott (Dawn) Cammack of the Villages, FL , and David (Sarah) Cammack of Plainfield; seven loving grandchildren, Breanna (Joshua Janza), Cody (Amanda), Michael, Abbey, David II, Hannah, and Isabella; two great grandchildren, Ainsley and Avery; one sister, Mary Brouette of New Lenox; and several nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Marie Cammack; and his siblings, Phillip, Margorie Bernard and Sharon Doyle.



Visitation for John J. Cammack will be held Sunday, May 05, 2019, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, May 07, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Reverend Gregory Munyon will officiate. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad will follow. Please omit flowers. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 3 to May 5, 2019