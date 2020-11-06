John J. Culik



John Culik, 94, of Joliet died September 29th at St. Joseph's Medical Center following a short illness. John- known to family and friends as "Jack" -was born in Joliet and remained a lifelong resident of the city.



Jack was a noted artist who received his education from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. While his artistic talents covered a wide range, he was principally known for his printmaking, much of which was devoted to natural subjects. A particular emphasis in his work was depictions of local scenes and farms of the Joliet area. For many years he traveled throughout the Midwest participating in local art shows, events through which he made not only his living and his reputation, but also countless friends in the artistic community. He explored art museums around the world and found great satisfaction sharing his knowledge of art as a teacher at Lewis University. His passion for art extended to his final days in Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, where to the delight of his fellow residents he continued to produce paintings and sketches that brightened their surroundings.



Prior to launching his career in the field of art, Jack worked in his youth at the family enterprise Stefanich's Restaurant, a favorite Joliet dining establishment for decades.



In addition to his devotion to art, from his earliest days Jack was also an avid gardener, who shared his knowledge and love of plants- as well as the bountiful produce of his vegetable garden- with all who had the good fortune to know him. His joy in the natural world took him on hiking adventures throughout the world, tales of which were always a joy to his friends and family members. For many years he also shared that joy with the young orphans at the former Guardian Angels Home in Joliet, taking them for hikes along the rivers in the area.



Jack's life will remain a treasured memory to those children, as well as to all his friends and family members.



Jack was the eldest son of John and Antonette Stefanich Culik. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and sister Anna Mae Homich. He is survived by his sisters Mary Lou Briick and Nancy Kostyk, as well as nieces Mary Howard, Janet Culik, and Laura Farrell, and nephews Steven Homich, John Briick, and Herbert Briick.



Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Joliet.





