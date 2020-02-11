The Herald-News Obituaries
JOHN J. MAGERCAK

Age 87, of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at his home in New Lenox.

John is survived by his loving family, wife, Patricia Magercak (Cleary), half-brother, Steve Michalak, sister-in-law, Lorraine Ksiazak, grandchildren, Nicole Torres, Kristen (Andrew) Novotny, Michelle (Mike Martinez) Torres, great grandchildren, Addison Novotny, Ava Novotny and Alyssa Novotny.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John & Irene Magercak-Bukontis (Marusak), step father, Joe Bukontis, daughter, RaeMarie Torres, one brother, one sister and two half-sisters.

John was a United States Army Veteran.

Family received friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 West 2nd Avenue, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Interment with full military honors was at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020
