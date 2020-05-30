JOHN J. McCARTHYBorn: March 21, 1928Died: May 25, 2020At rest May 25, 2020 of Scottsdale, Arizona.John was born March 21, 1928 the son of Patrick A. McCARTHY and Anne Pesavento McCarthy of Lockport, Illinois.John attended Sacred Heart (St.Dennis) Grade School in Lockport, Illinois, Lockport Township High School and graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. Following college John served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp. (1951-1953).John spent his working career in the automobile industry owning McCarthy Ford in Naperville, Illinois and also spent many years in management for Fred Emich Ford and Saper Chrysler/Plymouth of Joliet, Illinois.John is survived by his seven children Karyn (Alfie) Rodriguez of Morris, IL, Patrick (Ronda) of Queens Creek, AZ, Shaun (Marlene) of Corona, CA, Kimberly, Erin, of Fountain Hills, AZ , Shannon (Kathy) McCarthy of Lockport, IL and Mary Elizabeth (Dennis) McMullin of Aurora CO. Loving Grandfather of 15 and Great Grandfather of 12. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Barbara A. (nee Donnelly) McCARTHY in 2018. His parents, a brother James "Red" McCarthy and his twin brother Joseph J. McCARTHY.John will be laid to rest with a private Military Service at a later date for immediate family in Arizona.