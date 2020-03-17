The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500

John J. McLaughlin Obituary
John J. McLaughlin

The Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. John J. McLaughlin, previously scheduled for April 4, 2020 has been postponed and will be announced here when services have been rescheduled.

Dr. McLaughlin, age 98, retired physician of obstetrics and gynecology, and former long time resident of Joliet, passed away January 12, 2020.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please call (815)741-5500 or to read his complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2020
