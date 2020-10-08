1/1
John James Valek
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John James Valek

Born: June 24, 1931

Died: October 5, 2020

John James Valek "Busa"

Born in Joliet on June 24, 1931 to the late Joseph and Helen (nee Pisut) Valek. He died at home Monday, October 5 after a long battle with Parkinsons. He graduated from Joliet Township Central as part of the class of 1949, earned a Business Degree from Joliet Junior College and then a Bachelor of Arts from Lewis University. John retired from Argonne National Laboratory after a fulfilling career as an Accounting Supervisor.

In his younger years John was an avid baseball player and was a dedicated Chicago sports fan, especially the Cubs and Bears, throughout his life. He loved fishing anywhere, especially at the Braidwood Recreation Club. He always looked forward to the Valek Family Reunions each year at Merichka's.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Virginia (nee Shimek), daughter Sally Jane Bruggeman, brothers Edward (Marie), Jerry (Jean), Joseph "Chick" (Alice), James (Lois), Thomas (Amy), sisters Agnes McKeon (Larry), Marsha Doyle (Frank), Catherine Valek, and Helen and Margaret (in infancy); and his in-laws Theresa and Alex Dunajewski.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Loretta J. Valek (nee Dunajewski), daughters Suzanne Valek and Beth Ann DiBartolomeo (Anthony) and one son John Paul "Jay" Valek; his grandchildren Amy (nee Tezak) Rodrigue, Sarah Tezak, Christopher Teazk (Stephanie Schuster), Kylie and Josh Bruggeman; one great-grandson Alexander "Sasha" Rodrigue; his sister Dorothy (Donn) Pries; son-in-law Robert Bruggeman; and sister-in-law Dorothy (Don) Forte. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his dedicated caregivers Gloria and Kirrel Sumagui. Special thanks to his nephew TJ Valek for all his help.

Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Pisut Funeral Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved