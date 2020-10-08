John James Valek
Born: June 24, 1931
Died: October 5, 2020
John James Valek "Busa"
Born in Joliet on June 24, 1931 to the late Joseph and Helen (nee Pisut) Valek. He died at home Monday, October 5 after a long battle with Parkinsons. He graduated from Joliet Township Central as part of the class of 1949, earned a Business Degree from Joliet Junior College and then a Bachelor of Arts from Lewis University. John retired from Argonne National Laboratory after a fulfilling career as an Accounting Supervisor.
In his younger years John was an avid baseball player and was a dedicated Chicago sports fan, especially the Cubs and Bears, throughout his life. He loved fishing anywhere, especially at the Braidwood Recreation Club. He always looked forward to the Valek Family Reunions each year at Merichka's.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Virginia (nee Shimek), daughter Sally Jane Bruggeman, brothers Edward (Marie), Jerry (Jean), Joseph "Chick" (Alice), James (Lois), Thomas (Amy), sisters Agnes McKeon (Larry), Marsha Doyle (Frank), Catherine Valek, and Helen and Margaret (in infancy); and his in-laws Theresa and Alex Dunajewski.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Loretta J. Valek (nee Dunajewski), daughters Suzanne Valek and Beth Ann DiBartolomeo (Anthony) and one son John Paul "Jay" Valek; his grandchildren Amy (nee Tezak) Rodrigue, Sarah Tezak, Christopher Teazk (Stephanie Schuster), Kylie and Josh Bruggeman; one great-grandson Alexander "Sasha" Rodrigue; his sister Dorothy (Donn) Pries; son-in-law Robert Bruggeman; and sister-in-law Dorothy (Don) Forte. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his dedicated caregivers Gloria and Kirrel Sumagui. Special thanks to his nephew TJ Valek for all his help.
Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: Pisut Funeral Services.