1/1
John Joseph Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Fischer

Age 86, of Joliet passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his late residence. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late John and Ruby Fischer, living in Joliet the past 58 years. John graduated from St. Patrick High School, Chicago and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Bradner Smith and Company following 49 years of service. John was a member of the Church of St. Jude and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy (nee Cassettari) Fischer of Joliet; his daughter, Judy (Thomas) Cole of Joliet; his son, William (Rachel) Fischer of Oak Lawn; four grandchildren, Laura (Zach) Kriz, Jeffrey Cole, Sarah (Grant) Slowik and Michael Fischer; his great-granddaughter, Lily Jade Kriz.

As the result of Covid-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Enshrinement will be in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses in his memory at the Church of St. Jude would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a memory or leave an online condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved