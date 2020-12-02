John Joseph Fischer
Age 86, of Joliet passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his late residence. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late John and Ruby Fischer, living in Joliet the past 58 years. John graduated from St. Patrick High School, Chicago and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Bradner Smith and Company following 49 years of service. John was a member of the Church of St. Jude and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy (nee Cassettari) Fischer of Joliet; his daughter, Judy (Thomas) Cole of Joliet; his son, William (Rachel) Fischer of Oak Lawn; four grandchildren, Laura (Zach) Kriz, Jeffrey Cole, Sarah (Grant) Slowik and Michael Fischer; his great-granddaughter, Lily Jade Kriz.
As the result of Covid-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Enshrinement will be in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses in his memory at the Church of St. Jude would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a memory or leave an online condolence.