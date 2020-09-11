1/1
John Joseph Saragossa
John Joseph Saragossa

Born: March 5, 1935

Died: September 5, 2020

John J. Saragossa passed away peacefully into eternal life surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Jefferson City TN.

John was born in Joliet at his family home to Pablo and Julia (Rodriguez) Zaragoza. He resided in Joliet most of his life. John joined the United States Army in 1953 serving two years before returning to Joliet where he met the love of his life Joan. Together they raised 7 children as well as a few neighborhood children at the family home on Cayuga St. The doors were always open and their home was a gathering place for many neighborhood friends. Many fond memories were made by all who walked through the doors and grew up playing neighborhood games in the yard.

John worked until the age of 80 as a very accomplished Upholsterer. Many of his works of art remain in the Joliet area and around the country to this day. John and Joan along with their children, grandchildren and friends enjoyed many Canadian fishing trips. This was their reward for the countless hours John spent working to provide for his family. His granddaughter Danyele knows that grandma and grandpa are fishing the shorelines of heaven today.

After the death of his one true love Joan, John discovered his second love in life, Karaoke. He spent several nights a week singing his heart out making many new friends along the way. Special thanks to Jan the Man, Kim, John, Sam, Laura and Merrily whom often gave John a ride on Karaoke nights.

John is survived by his little sister, Julie (Tommy) Saenz; his children, June (Bob) Saragossa, John Saragossa, Janet (Saragossa) Gonzales, James (Hope) Saragossa, and Judy (Rick) Chaffin. John is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and special friend, Timothy Widner whom he raised as a son.

Preceded in Death by his parents; brothers, Primo, Patrick, Jesse, and Simon; sisters, Manuella, Cecelia, Mary and Angie; and his children, Julie and Jerry.

John will be missed by all whom had the pleasure of knowing him.

Private graveside services for John will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Joliet. Per John's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Obituary and Tribute Wall for John J. Saragossa are available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
