The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Koutras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Koutras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Koutras Obituary
John Koutras

Born: January 12, 1929; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL

John Koutras, age 91, passed away on February 20, 2020, in the care of Joliet Area Community Hospice after an extensive battle with Alzheimer's.

Born January 12, 1929, in Joliet, IL, he was the son of the late Barbara and Sam Koutras and a graduate of Joliet Township High School.

John, known to his friends as "Chink", was a master carpenter and worked over 40 years with Lyons Brothers Lumber Company. His work appeared in many local businesses including the current Will County Circuit Clerk Courthouse. John enjoyed fishing trips with friends to remote areas in Canada and often met friends for Saturday morning breakfast at various Joliet restaurants including The Silver Spoon.

Cremation rights have been accorded. John will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park, near his parents. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice are appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -