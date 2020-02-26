|
John Koutras
Born: January 12, 1929; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL
John Koutras, age 91, passed away on February 20, 2020, in the care of Joliet Area Community Hospice after an extensive battle with Alzheimer's.
Born January 12, 1929, in Joliet, IL, he was the son of the late Barbara and Sam Koutras and a graduate of Joliet Township High School.
John, known to his friends as "Chink", was a master carpenter and worked over 40 years with Lyons Brothers Lumber Company. His work appeared in many local businesses including the current Will County Circuit Clerk Courthouse. John enjoyed fishing trips with friends to remote areas in Canada and often met friends for Saturday morning breakfast at various Joliet restaurants including The Silver Spoon.
Cremation rights have been accorded. John will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park, near his parents. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice are appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020